Starbucks offers free espresso drinks at pop-up locations through the end of the year

(CNN) – Need a pick me up after the holidays?

Starbucks has the cure.

The coffee giant doesn’t want the festivities to end – so select locations are hosting “pop-up parties” through the end of the year.

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

And the deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-to’s.

The locations will change – so Starbucks has a website to help.

Check out StarbucksPopUp.com each day through Dec. 31 to see which stores are hosting parties that day.

