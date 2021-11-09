State & local leaders pave a way forward for a declining U.S. coal industry

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-State and local leaders are paving the way for the coal industry in the Mountain State… But how?

The coal industry has taken a downhill turn, but the West Virginia House of Delegates are stepping up to save it.

“We want to see how can we work together as government officials, our local community, how can we all work together to make this impactful, so we can make additional jobs in our community.” Lisa Zukoff, Delegate

The southern part of the state is the biggest U-S coal industry hit hard after losing many jobs, and unfortunately, local communities aren’t that far behind. Marshall County being one of them.

“Marshall County has the highest production of coal in the state of West Virginia, but that said we’ve still had coal mines shut down here and we’ve lost industry over time.” Lisa Zukoff, Delegate

But that may turn around. That’s why delegates are turning to local leaders, businessman, residence, and displaced workers.

“They have things they can tell us we don’t see or get. This is good way for them to voice their opinion and let us know how they feel.” Charles Reynolds, Delegate

“Instead of just sitting around a table and making decisions ourselves, we wanted to get out and talk to the people who are impacted and get their input.” Mark Dean, Delegate

The conversation isn’t ending here. Their next and final stop is Morgantown, and in turn, they’ll talk about all they learned and will discuss possible legislative measures next week.

Even though the tour is nearing a close, they’re still taking in peoples input.

“We are always open to listening to hear folks, so if you have questions, if you have thoughts or ideas, we would love to hear from you.” Lisa Zukoff, Delegate

If you’d like to share any concerns, ideas, or questions on your local coal industry, just contact one of your local delegates. Their contact info is on the website: www.wvlegislature.gov.