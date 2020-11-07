Statement by President-elect Joe Biden
I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.
In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.
With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.
It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.
We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.
- Statement from President-elect Joe Biden
- Explainer: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden
- Statement from President Donald J. Trump on Biden win
- Biden wins: Here’s what Trump is doing to fight the results
- Joe Biden elected president of the United States