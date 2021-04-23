Steubenville Catholic Central teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Catholic Central High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave and is now facing charges after allegations of sexual abuse. She was charged by Harrison County on two counts of sexual battery.

She was booked through the Harrison County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

The Diocese of Steubenville says 21-year-old Corissa McCalister was placed on leave.

According to a press release from the Diocese, Principal Thomas Costello and Diocesan Superintendent Deacon Paul D. Ward made the decision after officials were informed about allegations of sexual abuse.

The Diocese said the mother of the alleged victim, who is a student at the high school, told officials about the allegations. Principal Costello also notified the diocese and authorities.

None of the allegations happened on school grounds.

Authorities in Harrison County have filed charges.

McCalister also served as head cross country coach and assistant track coach.

The Diocese said faculty of Catholic Central High School and junior high as well as parents were notified.

A Diocesan Response Team will be reaching out to the alleged victims’ family.

The Diocese of Steubenville encourages anyone who is aware of abuse by anyone in the diocese to contact authorities or the Victim Assistance Service at victimassistance43952@gmail.com or (740) 278-3455.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7News for updates.