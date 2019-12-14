Steubenville’s Sights and Sounds of Christmas parade kicked off today

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The rain did not hold parade-goers from attending the Sights and Sounds of Christmas parade in Steubenville Saturday afternoon.

Some people shielded by umbrella, others hiding under local businesses to keep dry.

The parade traveled from North Street, down 4th, and ended on South Street.

The parade was lead by a group of Marine Veterans and featured local marching bands, businesses, and dance groups.

The Jefferson County Humane Society also had their crew of nutcrackers featured in the parade as well.

The theme was Nutcracker Magic this year.