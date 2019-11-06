Straub Automotive gives $14,000 to local hospitals

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local car dealership is doing their part to help out breast cancer patients in the Ohio Valley yet again.

This is the 8th year Straub Automotive Group collected a portion of their sales of every vehicle they sold during the month of October to give to Breast Cancer Patients in need.

This year they raised more than $14,000 to give to two local hospitals in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year the money was given to Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital for things like travel, mammograms, and other expenses.

A special part of this year was Cloud9 Salon has coordinated with the hospitals to provide skincare and makeup products to cancer patients.