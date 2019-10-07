Student body president accused of strangling man

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Student Body President of Fairmont State, and former John Marshall student was arrested Friday morning on felony strangulation charges, according to North Central Regional Jail.

Officials said that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday; Tyler Keller, 21, was brought into North Central Regional Jail for booking.

Keller was brought in by Fairmont Police Department who are investigating the case, according to officials.

The Times West Virginian reports a complaint states Keller choked a man with both hands and then the man struck Keller in the head with a glass wine bottle to get free. The complaint also states Keller struck the man in the left ear so hard the victim sustained hearing loss. Court papers say Keller had accused the man of taking his cell phone.

Jail records show Keller is out on bond. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.