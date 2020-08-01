Students present virtual internships

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)

Students from across the Mountain State just completed a very unique internship experience.

It’s part of the Education Alliance’s West Virginia Ready Summer Internship Program.

15 high school juniors and seniors were placed in a four week program, which was done virtually this year.

They worked with Dow, Inc., West Virginia American Water and Toyota Motor Manufacturing of West Virginia.

The experience lead up to an online capstone presentation with a few special guests, who praised the program for the lessons it teaches these students.

“Knowing that you gotta get up, you gotta be there whether it’s by virtually or one on one. That you have obligations when you work, that other people are counting on you, you’re part of a team not just a singular individual performing a task.” SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO

This was the second year for this internship program.

Students said that although the virtual experience had its challenges, they were still able to learn and gain experience to help shape their future career choices.