Wheeling (WTRF) For the past thirty years, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, has helped thousands of area kids by collecting much needed school supplies at their annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser.
It’s taking place again this year but there will be some changes.
In past years, the fundraiser was held in front of area stores where shoppers were asked to donate the supplies as they left the store.
This year, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will be holding the event at the Temple parking lot located at 330 Main Street in Wheeling.
People are asked to being school supplies as donations.
The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
- Twentieth annual Back-to-School Fun Fair in Marshall County is a drive-thru success
- Survivors of former OSU doctor’s sex abuse object to dismissal filing
- Mountain State Catholic Schools prepare for COVID-19 changes to school year
- Wetzel County adds emergency sirens to alert system
- Stuff the Bus school supply event scheduled for Saturday