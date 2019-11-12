Supreme Court allows Sandy Hook families to sue Remington

A major ruling from the Supreme court
It won’t stop victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre from suing the manufacturer of the gun used in the 2012 shooting.
The court decided not to take up an appeal by Remington arms company.
Police say Adam Lanza used a rifle to kill 20 first-graders and six adults at the elementary school in Newtown Connecticut.
Sandy hook families say the gun should have never been sold to the public because it is a military-style weapon.
A lawsuit claimed Remington violated trade laws when it marketed the rifle.
The ruling to allow the lawsuit marks a blow to the gun industry.
It could open the door to other victims and families of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers for damages.
