Supreme Court Says LGBTQ Community Protected From Job Discrimination

The Supreme Court has issued a ruling that protects the LGBTQ community from discrimination in the workplace under the Federal Civil Rights Act.

Never had the word “sex” include sexual orientation in the 1964 Federal Civil Rights Act until Monday. According to that Civil Rights law, job discrimination based on religion, race, national origin, color, and sex is prohibited.

Now homosexuals or transgender individuals are to be treated as equally as everyone else in the workplace.

Attorney Diana Crutchfield says this means if you’re going to hire a female who is romantically involved with a male, but you won’t hire a male because he is romantically involved with a male, that is discrimination. It’s no different with transgender individuals.

Crutchfield says this now applies to all states.

“What’s so significant about that is that less than half of the states had laws protecting those individuals. And once the Supreme Court says the provisions of the federal civil rights act applies, then that means it applies across the board.” Attorney Diana Crutchfield

Crutchfield says the Supreme Court took the case because some of the federal circuits were ruling differently, where one circuit may rule against someone who is a homosexual and another may rule in favor.