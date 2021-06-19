Vet Voices

Supreme Court sides with Catholics over foster-care services regarding same-sex couples

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s another victory for religious groups at the Supreme Court.

The justices have unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples.

The court says the city of Philadelphia wrongly limited its relationship with the Catholic Social Services as a result of the group’s policy. The ruling is specific to the facts of the case, and the court has sidestepped bigger questions about how to balance religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws.

Instead, the outcome has turned on the language in the city’s foster care contract. Three conservative justices would have gone much further, and LGBTQ groups say they’re relieved that the decision was limited.

