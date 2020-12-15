Switzerland of Ohio Education Association Announces Tentative Contract Agreement

WOODSFIELD, OH – The Switzerland of Ohio Education Association (SOEA)
announced Tuesday evening a tentative contract agreement has been reached with the
Switzerland of Ohio Local School Board.
This their statement:
“After eight hours of discussions during the latest federally mediated negotiation session,
SOEA is pleased a fair contract has been tentatively agreed upon by both bargaining
teams. The tentative agreement will now go to the full SOEA membership and school
board members to vote whether to ratify the contract deal.
SOEA President Neil Ritchie said “I am pleased to announce that a tentative agreement
has been reached pending bargaining member and school board ratification.”
At this time, contract details can not be discussed. After the contract is voted on by the
SOEA general membership, more information will be shared.
SOEA would like to thank the SOEA negotiations team, the school board, and our
communities for standing behind us and helping both sides come to a fair agreement
that is in the best interest of the entire school district.”
Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.
- Aaron’s Late Night Update
- Marshall County Health Dept. reports one death associated to COVID-19 and 22 new positive cases
- Wheeling City Council dresses up for the holidays to help those in need
- One West Virginia school is granted the gift of a snow day tomorrow
- #TakeMeHome21: Gold and Blue Nation’s primer for National Signing Day