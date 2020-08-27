Take a Tour With Taylor: Buying a home during a pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Businesses and People are still doing every day things during the COVID-19 Pandemic and on our new series called Take a Tour With Taylor we show you exactly how these processes work.

And this week we saw first hand how one real estate business adapted to buying and selling homes.

Plus how one local resident dealt with putting her home for sale and turning around and finding her dream home.

This week on Take a Tour with Taylor we stopped by CityWide Insurance and Real Estate and they showed us how one buys a home during a pandemic.

2020 is bringing on plenty of challenges and even new ways people do everyday things.

And buying a home is no different.



So realtors Masked, gloved, and booted up to show some homes.

They even had virtual tours!

“Some realtors posted a tour of the home, Or you could actually go in and sometimes we did Facetimes with people. I would go in and get them on Facetime and walk through the house and that was really helpful.” Karen Ullom – Citywide Realtor

2020 Home owner Lauren Hersey says her experience was a roller coaster of emotions.

“The process was a lot quicker then what we anticipated. So we had been looking around and we finally decided we were going to put our house up on the market, we found this house and we were thinking it was going to take the whole summer basically to get through the whole process and close the house and everything and our house sold in less then 24 hours.” Lauren Hersey — 2020 Home Owner

Now buying a home during these uncertain times made people more knowledgeable and selective on what they were looking to purchase.

“You have more time to research during a pandemic and look into everything. So I was able to trace this house all the way back to when they built it and who had it. You know like when you are making a life decision especially during a pandemic it puts things into perspective for you. You’re smarter with the decisions you make.” Lauren Hersey — 2020 Home Owner

So that’s what it’s like to buy a home during a pandemic but what about commercial real estate? How do businesses down size during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“With a lot of people working from home it has created maybe more availability or a strain on the commercial market. So probably a first floor level that could be multi-use for retail or office is a more desirable commercial property.” Doug Clatterbuck – Citywide Broker

He goes on to say properties like this one are extremely important during a pandemic because some might be looking for a new opportunity to open up a local retail shop or restaurant or some businesses might need a smaller place to call home.

“So perhaps somebody had about 10,000 square feet let’s say, and they say because of working from home, because of those other things we only need 3,360. So they can reduce their cost, cut their cost and not really be losing anything.” Doug Clatterbuck – Citywide Broker

