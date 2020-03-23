Take what you need, Leave what you can box at Wheeling Fire HQ

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A box labeled take what you need, leave what you can is sitting out side Wheeling Fire Department Head Quarters.

This is just another way people are helping out the community during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Captain Harmon said his wife and daughter thought of the idea to try and do something to help the people that are out of work temporarily due to COVID-19.

People can place any non perishable items in the box along with kid supplies!

“It’s mostly just house hold food items. Some canned goods, some pasta, stuff that doesn’t go bad. Same kind of things, stuff that you know will stay on the shelf for a while, or stuff that you know you don’t have to worry about going bad and that doesn’t have to be refrigerated. “ Captain Dave Harmon – Wheeling Fire Department

The box is outside the fire department 24/7 for anyone in need.