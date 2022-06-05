(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston stood by his message to Governor Jim Justice to call a special session in West Virginia to address gun control.

The bishop said now is the time to do more than offer prayers and support. He said he can’t let the massacre in Uvalde, Texas pass as others have passed without trying to spark change in the state. Bishop Brennan said he had communicated directly with Governor Justice.



In Ohio, a bill is awaiting Governor Mike DeWine’s signature that addresses arming school personnel.

House Bill 99 allows staff to carry guns in schools with reduced training. The bill says that any adult in a public or private school to carry a concealed firearm in a school safety zone, if a district chooses to do so, without the more than 700 hours of training currently required by law. This bill requires 24-hours of training,

Tragic news from Brooke County. Two people are dead and two others were severely burned in a house fire in Wellsburg.

Fire officials said it started in the early hours of Thursday morning. The house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined due to extensive heat damage.

Officials in Jefferson County have a new way to try and end an all-too-common problem.

This week was the first meeting of the overdose fatality review committee. The group’s goal is to find areas in the counties where overdoses are happening and see if they can come up with recommendations to reduce harm.

Good news for drivers. W.Va DOH officials said finishing the work on the Fort Henry Bridge and the grand opening of the Wellsburg bridge are on track for the end of the year.

Engineers said right now on the Fort Henry Bridge, crews are making steel and concrete repairs. On the Wellsburg Bridge, concrete decks are being poured on the West Virginia side. In Ohio they’re building the foundation over Route 7.

