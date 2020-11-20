The city of Cameron is under a mandatory water conservation alert

CAMERON, W.Va. — A lack of rain has left us with drier conditions, and the City of Cameron’s water reservoir is exceptionally low.

The city of Cameron in Marshall county is facing a water shortage due to dry conditions.

The lack of rain has left the Cameron water Reservoir below where it should be. It prompted Mayor Greg Galentine to issue a mandatory water conservation alert to try and preserve what water is still left.



They are currently 5 inches shy of where they should be for total precipitation up until this point in 2020.



Residents are asked to conserve water where they can.



Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart says your everyday life should not change too much.

“Your basic day-to-day things you can still do, but you just need to make sure that you’re monitoring how much water you’re using. It’s not a matter of where we just need a few hours we actually need some days and some weeks where we can get some rain because it does take a gradual process to fill the reservoir back up.” Tom Hart – Marshall County EMA Director

If someone is caught ignoring this water conservation alert, Cameron officials said they can issue a verbal warning or a citation.