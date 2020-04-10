Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Easter is this Sunday and we all know the Easter bunny is essential and there’s some good news.

The Easter Bunny is coming to your town!

The Easter Bunny has decided to make his way to your town VIA parade route, be sure to check out the date and times below on when they will arrive.

BELLAIRE

Bellaire will get their time with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 11, starting at 2 p.m.

BENWOOD

The Easter Bunny will hop around the streets of Benwood Friday, April 10 at 6 PM.

McMECHEN

The Easter bunny will not only parade around McMechen but they will be joined by Sparky the Fire Dog. You can view the Easter Bunny on Saturday, Aprill 11 at 2 PM

MOUNDSVILLE

The Easter Bunny will journey through the City of Moundsville Friday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m. A route map can be found on their website.

ST.CLAIRSVILLE

Mayor Thalman’s niece will be driving around the Easter Bunny this Saturday April, 11 at 4 PM.

All towns ask that you keep your social distancing when watching the Easter Bunny arrives in your area.