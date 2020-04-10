Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Easter is this Sunday and we all know the Easter bunny is essential and there’s some good news.
The Easter Bunny is coming to your town!
The Easter Bunny has decided to make his way to your town VIA parade route, be sure to check out the date and times below on when they will arrive.
BELLAIRE
Bellaire will get their time with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 11, starting at 2 p.m.
BENWOOD
The Easter Bunny will hop around the streets of Benwood Friday, April 10 at 6 PM.
McMECHEN
The Easter bunny will not only parade around McMechen but they will be joined by Sparky the Fire Dog. You can view the Easter Bunny on Saturday, Aprill 11 at 2 PM
MOUNDSVILLE
The Easter Bunny will journey through the City of Moundsville Friday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m. A route map can be found on their website.
ST.CLAIRSVILLE
Mayor Thalman’s niece will be driving around the Easter Bunny this Saturday April, 11 at 4 PM.
All towns ask that you keep your social distancing when watching the Easter Bunny arrives in your area.
- 2 men in hospital after stabbing in Wheeling
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: Officials confirm 2nd death in Belmont County due to COVID-19
- The Easter Bunny is coming to your town
- Wheeling Hospital takes precaution to close cafeteria after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Melania Trump tweets photo of herself wearing mask to encourage others