The economic impact of the MEC Tournament

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Last year, 14-thousand people came to the Mountain East Conference Tournament.

They enjoyed some great basketball, and then went out on the town to eat, sleep and come back the next day. It was–and is again–a big economic boost to the area’s economy.

All the teams–except for two LOCAL ones—stay in hotels in Wheeling. At the Hampton Inn on National Road, they are happy to welcome them back.

It’s excellent for us. It’s going to mean a busy weekend which at this time of the year we could really use. Especially with all the traffic and everything. We’re happy to have ’em. Jack Poling- Hampton Inn

When you have 14,000 in your community with the majority of those folks actually spending the night in a hotel, eating in our restaurants, stopping at the gas station, that impact is significant to the tune of about $2.1 million. That’s last year’s numbers. Frank O Brien- Wheeling CVB

People enjoy the amenities that make their visit easy.

At the arena, staff members in all departments are welcoming, making it a good experience.

And it offers the chance to see some genuinely good college basketball.