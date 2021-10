Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (WTRF)- The future Pittsburgh International Airport has just broken ground today.

It’s the first new airport terminal designed and constructed in the post-pandemic world.

The new 700,000-square-foot terminal and multi-modal transportation complex makes up the airport’s Terminal Modernization Program: a $1.39 billion effort to improve airport facilities, transform the passenger experience, and advance the region.

It’s expected to open in early 2025.