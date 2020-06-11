The Good Shepherd Nursing Home Opening Wednesday

You could pay your parents or grandparents who you have missed in the nursing homes a visit in just 6 days.

The Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling is opening its doors back up to families Wednesday.

Governor Jim Justice just allowed all nursing homes in the state to open June, 17th if they want to, but with safety precautions and an appointment.

Good Shepherd is letting two family members visit one resident at a time, and visits will be one-hour-long. Expect to get your temperature taken, and you will have to wear a mask and gown, which will be provided by the nursing home.

It’s been a long wait, and the nursing home couldn’t be any more grateful.

“We’re so happy. We’re very happy for our residents, very happy for our families because this Saturday marks 90 days since we have been closed to visitation by our residents.” Donald Kirsch, Administrator of the Good Sheppard Nursing Home

Both The Good Shepherd and it’s sister facility, the Welty Home For the Aged, haven’t seen any COVID cases. Almost 2-hundred-50 residents overall live at both facilities.

The Welty Home is also opening Wednesday.