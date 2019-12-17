‘The Simpsons’ celebrates 30 years

It’s been 30 years since the first episode of “The Simpsons” aired.

Does that make you feel old?

“Simpsons roasting on an open fire” aired December 17th, 1989.

The Christmas themed episode is still one of the show’s most popular.

The series has won 34 Emmy’s and has been a major selling point for the Disney plus streaming service this year.

With more than 670 episodes, the show broke a record for the most scripted prime time series.

Fun fact, the concept for the Simpsons was created in 19-87 on “the Tracey Ullman show.”

The animated series isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, it’s been renewed through 2021.