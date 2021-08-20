Things to Do Near You: Football is Back!

(WTRF) Football is now officially here! Tonight fans are getting pumped as the Shadyside Tigers take on the Martins Ferry Purple Riders.

High school football officially kicked off last night in the Buckeye state. Tonight, you can feel the excitement in the air here at Fleming Field as the Shadyside Tigers are getting ready to host the Martins Ferry Purple Riders.

Cheerleaders and bands, from both schools, will also participate tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.

The 7 SportsZone will have highlights tonight beginning at 10 on My Ohio Valley and at 11 on WTRF.

There man other things happening this weekend besides high school football games.

Centre Market’s 1st and 3rd Fridays features The Joseph Sisters tonight from 8 until 10. It’s also Warwood Garden Park Movie Night. “Little Loopers” will hit the big screen tonight at 9:30. Admission is free. Mountaineer Brewfest is tomorrow, beginning at 4 pm, along the Ohio River Wheeling. The goal of the event is to promote West Virginia’s unique and growing industry of craft and microbreweries while helping a local charity. Proceeds will benefit A Special Wish Foundation.

The Oglebay Patio Party is on Sunday with Bob Gaudio taking the stage. WTRF.com is a great place to explore more Things to Do Near You this weekend.