Thomas Rhett with special guests coming to Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Country singer Thomas Rhett will return to the Pittsburgh area this summer during his next tour.

Rhett will hit the road on his “Center Point Road Tour” starting in May. He’ll make a stop at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on June 12.

Cole Swindell and Hardy will join Rhett.

Details about ticket sales will be released in January, according to a tweet from Rhett.