Thousands of Catholic nuns call on Sen. Manchin to pass bill: “A once in a generation reform to change our political system”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Thousands of Catholic nuns across the US are calling on US Senator Joe Manchin to stand up for what they believe is everyone’s right.

They’re pushing for the “For the People Act” to get passed, which the nuns say is a once in a generation reform to change our political system. In it, everyone in West Virginia would get access to the ballot and people who don’t have a lot of money could vote and run for office. The bill also details holding elected officials accountable, supporting the US Constitution, as well as putting an end to gerrymandering.

But first the nuns are urging Senator Manchin to bypass the filibuster, so it may pass.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph in Wheeling even support the bill..

“It would mean that what I as a Sister of Saint Joseph “that all may be one” is our charism, and it would finally mean that everybody in the country has a voice in the government and that our elected leaders listened to our voices.” Sister Carmella Campion, Sisters of Saint Joseph in Wheeling

The “For the People Act” is still in the committee in the Senate. Right now with the filibuster, it would take 60 votes to take it out of the committee to vote on and discuss the bill.