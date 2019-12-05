Thousands sign petitions demanding NFL remove former QB Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain

(WCMH) — Thousands have signed online petitions demanding the NFL remove former NFL quarterback Michael Vick from the list of captains at the 2020 Pro Bowl due to his previous criminal history with animal abuse.

The petitions were created after Vick was named last month as one of four Pro Bowl Legends captains in the January games between the best players in the NFC and AFC, according to multiple media reports.

One of the petitions on Change.org has already received more than 170,000 signatures.

The creator of the petition who used the name Joanna Lind said she is “absolutely disgusted” the NFL named Vick one of the four “legends captains” at the 2020 Pro Bowl.

The post includes a portion of text from The Lost Dogs: Michael Vick’s Dogs and Their Tale of Rescue and Redemption that details Vick’s role in abusing dogs.

“To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is NOT honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl,” Lind wrote.

Vick, a former quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, was sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia, to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dogfighting operation and killing dogs that underperformed in December 2007.

He served 19 months in a federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas.

While in prison, Vick developed a relationship with the Humane Society of the United States, described as the nation’s largest and most effective animal protection organization, according to USAToday.

The organization later allowed Vick to participate in its anti-dog fighting campaign.

Vick was one of the featured speakers at the 10th annual Men’s Rally in the Valley, a Christian event, at Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio in April.