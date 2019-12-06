Thrasher lays out his plan to defeat Governor Justice in the Republican primary

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- The man running against Governor Jim Justice in the Republican primary is traveling the Mountain State laying out his plans.

Woody Thrasher said there are many things that need to be addressed, which include the drug crisis going on in West Virginia.

It’s a crisis he feels is taking over the state. He also wants to deal with fundamental problems with highways and routine road maintenance.

Those are two problems Thrasher said weren’t even discussed until recently.

Another pressing issue he points out is the lack of economic diversity resulting in the lack of opportunity for the youth.

We continue to see the economic boom and bust from a resource extraction economy with no effort to diversify it. So I think there are real opportunities for change and I don’t feel like the current administration is beginning to do those things that are going to resolve the change that we desperately need Woody Thrasher, West Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate

Thrasher also praised the positives of West Virginia’s potential, highlighting the low crime rate and low cost of housing, both of which he feels are opportunities to bring in businesses.