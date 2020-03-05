Threat of Coronavirus Impacts Arnold Sports Festival

Threats of the coronavirus hasn’t reached anyone in the Ohio Valley yet, but it’s impacting the Arnold Sports Festival this year, even some of the competitors.

One local athlete slated to compete in the festival this weekend has decided to back out.

Greyson Loweecy is one of the 20,000 athletes from 80 countries world-wide who qualified in this once a year sporting event in Columbus, Ohio. He was set to compete in the 21 Deadlift Solute this Sunday.

Almost all of the event was canceled Tuesday night because of coronavirus concerns, except for the bodybuilding and strongman competition. Only athletes and their close family members can watch most of the event. Competitors are still allowed to compete, just without a lot of the spectators.

Since the event is being closed off to some of the spectators, competitors, like Loweecy, are discouraged to even participate in the competition.

“You would rather just not do the Arnold Sports Festival because the whole reason you go is for the atmosphere and the people. I don’t want to say ‘it killed it’, but it kind of took the fun out of it per se. I was really bummed. This is like the Super Bowl of power-lifting, especially in deadlifting.” Greyson Loweecy, Athlete Qualified to Compete in Arnold Sports Festival

Loweecy has decided not to compete in the Deadlift Solute this year, but he says he’s hoping to re-qualify next year.