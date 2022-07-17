(WTRF) – Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines:

Within a matter of hours, three Ohio Valley colleges had to evacuate due to bomb threats. Eventually those scenes were given the all clear, but not before a thorough search.

Police shut down the scenes at West Virginia Northern Community College, Belmont College and Ohio University’s Zanesville campus. At WVNCC, a K-9 unit was used to search the B&O Building and police were able to determine no devices were found. In Belmont County, the Sheriff says making a bomb threat is a felony, and the county prosecutor says the charge carries an eight-year maximum sentence.

Heading to Washington, Pennsylvania or the Highlands on I-70 cause a lot of drivers frustration in the construction zone. In fact, it’s a deadly area.

So, 7News went on a months-long investigation to see what exactly is being done in the area. Stephanie Grindley found that Tunnel Ridge is mining under the roadway, and it’s causing damage to the bridges. So, the DOH is intentionally slowing traffic to one-lane to be able to move safely over the make-shift bridge as the subsidence is monitored.

Mental health services have always been only a phone call away, and now they’re only three numbers away. The phone number for the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has changed to 988.

In West Virginia, First Choice Services answers the lifeline. They’ve spend months building up the staff they already had in place to make sure that when someone in the Mountain State calls for help, they get a crisis counselor right here in their home state who can help. If you are in crisis, or feel like you need someone to talk to, they want you to know to not be afraid. Just call 988, they’re ready to listen.

We learned this week that the Belmont County Animal Resue League is closing its doors.

Other animal shelter officials confirmed they received the news in a letter from BCARL’s director of operations. The rescue has these five dogs in its care still, so they’re hoping other animal organizations or fosters could take care of them.

Music fans from near and far were back in Belmont County for the Blame My Roots Country Music Festival.

Some of the best country music filled the air at Valley View Campgrounds for the three-day party. Performances this year included both local favorites and national stars like headliner Dierks Bentley.

