Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Thursday the nation honors those who are charged with keeping our communities safe.

January 8th is national law enforcement appreciation day.

According to the national day calendar– several law enforcement organizations came together to create this unofficial holiday in 2015.

They wanted to thank officers across the country for helping their communities.

There are several ways you can show your support.

You can do something as simple as sending a note of thanks to your local, county or state police agency.

