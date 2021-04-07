REPORT: Tiger Woods Crash Caused By Excessive Speed

(WTRF)- According to TMZ, the crash the caused Tiger Woods to suffer major injuries and to have surgery was caused by Tiger driving at a high rate of speed and losing control of his SUV.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept is expected to release the details of the investigation on Wednesday.

Sources told TMZ the Sheriff’s Dept. did not get a warrant to check Tiger’s cell phone to determine if he was on a call or texting at the time of the crash.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized for his comments about the crash, calling it “purely an accident” and saying there was no evidence of impairment. Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving.

Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.