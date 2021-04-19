TikTok App Users Warn About April 24 Trend

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans any transactions between the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, and U.S. citizens due to national security reasons. The president signed a separate executive order banning transactions with China-based tech company Tencent, which owns the app WeChat. Both orders are set to take effect in 45 days. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- TikTok users are saying a group of men have declared April 24 a “national day” for sexual assault and to rape women

there are really people on tiktok trying to make “national rape day” a thing!?!?!? EXCUSE ME!?! apparently it’s on April 24, PLEASE be safe. — Kris (@imjustkrxs) April 17, 2021

Multiple TikTok users have made videos to make others aware of the possible threat.

“The trolls of the internet have declared April 24th…,” another TikTok user says in a clip as the words “National R@pe Day” appear on screen after a trigger warning.

It’s unclear on where the April 24 trend originated or whether or not someone was trying to make a disturbing joke.

TikTok allows you to report videos.

If you happen to stumble across a video on TikTok that promotes violence of any sort- simply click on the white arrow on the right side of the video. Next, tab the icon that says “report” with a symbol of a flag. Finally, choose the best reason from the list.

