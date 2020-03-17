Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Tom Brady releases statement he won’t be returning to the Patriots

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF)- Tom Brady, Quarterback of the New England Patriots announced today that he will not be returning to New England.

Brady for the first time in his career will enter free agency.

Brady made the announcement on his Instagram. You can read the statement in full below

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter