Tom Brady releases statement he won’t be returning to the Patriots

(WTRF)- Tom Brady, Quarterback of the New England Patriots announced today that he will not be returning to New England.
Brady for the first time in his career will enter free agency.
Brady made the announcement on his Instagram. You can read the statement in full below
