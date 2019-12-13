Topeka will pay you $15k to move there

The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there.
Topeka officials approved a new program that offers incentives in hopes to attract more people to live and work there.
The program is called ‘choose Topeka’ and partners with employers to offer ten-thousand-dollars to renters…
And 15-thousand-dollars for those who buy a house.
These incentives are performance-based, once a resident has spent a year living in the community.
The city hopes this will boost the area’s population and work toward fostering an “intentional community.”
