Toronto’s Jr. High basketball coach plans to resign after accidentally sending inappropriate text to team

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF)

The Toronto 8th Grade head basketball coach plans to resign after accidentally sending an inappropriate text to his entire team.

The text was supposed to be a schedule for open gym times.

According to officials with the Police Department, no one has filed any complaints at this time.

The school board is in the middle of an emergency meeting right now to discuss the matter.

Stay with 7News as we bring you the outcome.

