Traffic crash at PA state line

Ohio County, W.VA. (WTRF) Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed a vehicle crash at the Pennslyvania State line.

The crash has caused I-70 Eastbound to be closed from Dallas Pike to the state line.

I-70 Eastbound CLOSED from Dallas Pike to PA LINE due to traffic crash. (102) — OhioCountyWVSheriff (@SheriffOhioCO) November 14, 2019

Officials say to please use caution while when driving.

