Traffic crash at PA state line

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio County, W.VA. (WTRF) Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed a vehicle crash at the Pennslyvania State line.

The crash has caused I-70 Eastbound to be closed from Dallas Pike to the state line.

Officials say to please use caution while when driving.

7News has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter