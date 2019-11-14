Traffic crash at PA state line

Ohio County, W.VA. (WTRF) Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed a vehicle crash at the Pennslyvania State line.
The crash has caused I-70 Eastbound to be closed from Dallas Pike to the state line.
Officials say to please use caution while when driving.
7News has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated.
