Transgender character coming to Marvel Universe

TAMPA (CNN) – The Marvel movie universe is expanding.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced plans to introduce a transgender character.

Feige did not name the character or specify which movie would include the addition.

He did say it is a movie the studio is shooting right now.

Feige has overseen the release of 23 Marvel movies, beginning with Iron Man in 2008.

Feige points out one of Marvel’s goals is to be diverse and inclusive when it comes to female characters and characters of color.