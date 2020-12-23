Trinity Health System Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations for front line staff

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

50 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was given out to front like caregivers of Trinty Health System.

The first round was offered voluntarily to employees who are likely to be working with patients diagnosed with the virus.

The group included employees from nursing, environmental and transport services, emergency room physicians and medical residents.

Employees and physicians interviewed after receiving the vaccination had a similar message for our community.

“Getting this vaccination practices human kindness and by doing so we are not only protecting ourselves but protecting out fellow humans. So that we can go out into the community where we live, and where we work, and who we serve.” James Middleton — Chief Nursing Officer

The tiered vaccination process was staggered so that not everyone from the same department would be getting it on the same day.