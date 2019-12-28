Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the Senate impeachment trial.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that he will speak at the “Keep America Great” rally in Toledo on Jan. 9.

The Senate impeachment trial is expected to start that week, though it may be delayed as lawmakers argue over whether to call new witnesses.

Ohio was once an extremely competitive swing state but has trended more Republican in recent years.

Trump won by 8 percentage points in 2016 and a repeat victory is vital to his hopes for reelection in November. 

