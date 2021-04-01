Two Belmont County men arrested in St. Clairsville on multiple drug charges

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) A traffic stop in St. Clairsville yesterday netted over two ounces of methamphetamine.

On March 31, officers with the St. Clairsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a tan Chevy SUV driven by John Webster Huggins. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located over 58 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Also located in the vehicle were several cellophane baggies, meth pipes, digital scales, a large stack of cash as wells other suspected drugs.

Based on the investigation, driver John Huggins, 42, of Bellaire, Ohio and passenger Michael Edgell, 30, of Flushing, Ohio were taken to Belmont County Jail on three counts of felony drug possession, felony drug trafficking as well as other drug related charges.

Investigating officers believe that Huggins and Edgell had picked up the drugs in another location and were transporting them into Belmont County to sell.

This case is still under investigation at this time.

EDITOR’S NOTE: No mugshot was available for Michael Edgell.

