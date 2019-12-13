Two incidents lead to three people arrested in Brooke County

Brooke County, W.VA (WTRF)- Brooke County Deputies were involved in two separate incidents that lead to three arrests.

Both accounts allowed the Deputies to seize illegal drugs and guns.

The first incident happened on Clifton St in Follensbee.

Police were dispatched to execute a search warrant for a male who was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted out of Ohio for parole violations and escape.

Harry A Croft Jr., 31 from Akron, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, fugitive from justice, and possession of methamphetamine.

Croft remains in the North Regional Jail.

Also arrested in the incident was Brittany West, also from Akron, OH who was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During the second incident, a vehicle was stopped for speeding.

The driver, Jared Foster, 24 of Jewett OH, who was working as a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in West Liberty WV.

Deputies noticed a handgun in the backseat of Foster’s vehicle.

A further search led deputies and K9 Kane, allowed police to seize 70 grams of pot, 2 handguns, a digital scale, and packaging.

Foster remains in North Regional Jail.