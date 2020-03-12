Two local individuals tested for coronavirus get negative results

The two individuals recently tested for COVID 19–one from Ohio County and one from Marshall County….have gotten their test results back.



And they are both negative for Coronavirus.



Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble just confirmed that, but said we can’t let our guard down.

It’s good news. But it’s not the end. Because tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon, or in two minutes, we could have a positive. Anywhere in the State of West Virginia. Anywhere in the tri state area. So at this point, all cases that are presumed that we have sent down just recently to be negative. But that could change very very quickly Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Anyone who is tested ….Must go into a 14-day quarantine.



But if they get their results back sooner than that–and they’re negative–then they can end their quarantine.



Gamble said the fact that high profile athletes and actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive….should serve as a warning.



Precautions are important, and no one is immune.