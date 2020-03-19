Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Tyler County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile

Tyler County, W.VA (WTRF)- The Tyler County Sheriffs Office announced on their Facebook page that they are looking for a missing juvenile.

The Sheriffs Office is looking for 17-year-old Madison Spence from Midleboure, WV.

Officials say shes been missing since this morning.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time that she left

If you see Madison please contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 304-758-2911.

