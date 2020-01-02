U-Haul says it won’t hire nicotine users in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, beginning Feb. 1

In a move toward a healthier workforce, U-Haul has announced that the company will soon no longer employ nicotine users in 21 states.

The moving and storage company’s new policy will go into effect on Feb. 1 in states that include Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The chosen states are the ones where it is legal to decline a job to nicotine users.

Once the policy goes into effect, applicants will be asked about their nicotine use. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must submit to a nicotine screening.

Those who are hired prior to Feb. 1 will not be affected.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” said U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez in a press release. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

U-Haul offers a “Healthier You” program, which is a wellness program that includes help for quitting nicotine.

