Uber buys parcel near Pittsburgh for self-driving test track

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Uber is increasing its footprint in the Pittsburgh area with the purchase of a $9.5 million parcel to be used as a new test track for self-driving cars.

Uber spokeswoman Sarah Abboud has confirmed the purchase to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review but says she can’t yet share details of the plan.

The San Francisco ride-hailing giant bought the nearly 600-acre parcel in Findlay Township from a developer through an Uber affiliate.

The headquarters for Uber’s autonomous vehicles branch is in the city’s Strip District.

But the company has been looking for a new location for the test track.

