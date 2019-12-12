UFC fights coming back to Nationwide Arena in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Nationwide Arena announced Thursday that UFC fights will be returning next year.
According to Nationwide Arena’s Twitter account, UFC Fight Night will be coming to Columbus March 28.
“𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑦 𝑡𝑢𝑛𝑒𝑑 for future bout announcements featuring top contenders and rising prospects,” the tweet stated.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, January 31.
