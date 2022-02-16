WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Work is ramping up on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

Initially they had supply chain issues, having to wait ten to twelve weeks for delivery of components like cables.

Now officials say work will get under way in earnest perhaps in late February or early March.

They are trying to keep the bridge open to pedestrians for most of the project.

The $17.9 million rehab project is to preserve the iconic structure as it is. They’re repairing damaged areas, replacing some cables and lighting and painting the bridge.

The big question remains, when it is finished, whether it will ever re-open to vehicle traffic.

Once we get into the project, open things up and see what damage is below, the surface that we haven’t been able to see what repairs we can make, then we’ll kind of make the call when we have more information as to whether or not we can safely reopen the structure to traffic. Tony Clark, District Engineer, West Virginia Department of Highways

Clark said their priority will be safety both for the traveling public and the historic structure.

The completion date on the project is June 30, 2023.