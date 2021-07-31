Unassuming home selling with entire ‘authentic 1800s Western town’ in backyard

The home — along with the Western town of “Rusty Gulch,” as a previous owner called it — is currently priced at $1.8 million. (Josh Marshall Photography)

(NEXSTAR) — It’s got three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an entire Wild West ghost town.

A unique listing in Woodinville, Washington, is generating interest from multiple prospective buyers after hitting the market only a few weeks ago, thanks in part to the “authentic 1800s Western town” conveniently located just across a creek in the property’s backyard.

The home — along with the Western town of “Rusty Gulch,” as a previous owner called it — is currently priced at $1.8 million, according to its listing.

Listing agent Kari Haas, of Windermere Real Estate, said original owner Walter Jones purchased a log cabin on the property in 1948, albeit one with “no running water and no heat.” Over the years, he fixed up the main house and started building additions at the behest of his wife, who worried that his numerous “collections of memorabilia” would overwhelm their space, Haas said.

The property’s main home was largely built by original owner Walter Jones, who eventually purchased the old Western buildings which originally made up the town of Silvana. (TrueOne Group)

Jones added one set of rooms after another, but none were be big enough to house the pièce de resistance of his collection: an authentic 1800s Western town that once stood in the town of Silvana, Washington.

After purchasing the buildings and moving them to his property, Jones joined them together to house a museum for his collections in the 1950s. Jones later exhibited many of his items at the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, and afterward opened his Jones’ Fantastic Museum in the city.

The house, meanwhile, stayed in the family through the early 2000s, complete with the buildings that made up Rusty Gulch.

In the years since, the home’s newer sets of owners have used the Western town as a bed and breakfast, a photography studio, and most recently as an event space for weddings, bar mitzvahs and parties.

The current owner “hosted many fantastic parties” in the old buildings, according to listing agent Kari Haas. (TrueOne Group)

“In the buildings, you can still clearly see what you’d expect,” Haas said, noting the original walls in the general store and the jail (and the holes where the iron bars once were, in the latter. But there are a few new additions — namely, a new hall and bathroom so the buildings could be used for events.

“The current owner hosted many fantastic parties in them,” said Haas.

The prospect of hosting a ghost-town party is apparently a draw for at least several interested buyers, too: On Friday, Haas said she’s expecting multiple offers by the end of day.