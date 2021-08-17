United Steel Workers call on Congress to pass bill believed to change the face of infrastructure

Weirton, WV (WTRF)-The United Steel Workers are taking it up to US Legislators to push for robust investments that could pave the way for infrastructure not only locally but across the country.

It’s all part of their ongoing “We Supply America” Campaign.

One bill may just change the face of infrastructure as we know it, an initiative that United Steel Workers can’t help but stand up for.

“It’s the upmost importance that we get this bill passed.” President Mark Glyptis, USW Local 2911

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or Democrat. It’s an American bill and we need to get it passed.” President Tom Hubbard, USW Local 419M

The USW is calling on people to put pressure on legislatures, so it passes.

“Call your legislators. Ask them to vote for the bill.” President Mark Glyptis, USW Local 2911

But what’s included in it? Supporters of the bill say it’s not just about fixing roads and bridges; although that is part of it. But it’s about creating jobs and revitalizing America: the Ohio Valley being an area of focus.

“It’s a key bill for our country, certainly the Ohio Valley.” President Mark Glyptis, USW Local 2911

“West Virginia, Eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania… You don’t have to go far to see we need this infrastructure bill. I mean, bridges are falling apart, The roads falling apart, we need to update these things quickly.” President Tom Hubbard, USW Local 419M

And if it passes, supporters believes it’s only a matter of time before we begin to see a spur in job growth.

” The next five, ten years, you could literally see thousands of jobs created across the country. Many of which could be right in the Ohio Valley.” President Mark Glyptis, USW Local 2911

USW members aren’t the only ones all in on this. So are Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, some members of Congress and other elected leaders, company representatives, and environmental and manufacturing advocates, who all stand by the bill.