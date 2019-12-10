Body found in Mingo Junction identified as missing person

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities have identified the body found in the Ohio River near Mingo Junction on Monday.

Brooke County Sheriff’s Office have identified the person as Sabrina Hicks of Steubenville who was previously reported missing.

Hicks has been missing since November 13, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are not suspected foul play at this time.

The body has been released to the State Medical Examiner Office for an autopsy.

